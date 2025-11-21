Assam govt in talks with tech company for visa facilitation for various countries in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that a leading technology services provider company has agreed in principle to set up a dedicated visa facilitation centre for over 60 countries in Guwahati.

The centre will cater to the people of Assam as well as the entire North East, he added.

“Travelling abroad? Need to submit biometrics for your visa application? That meant a long journey to either Delhi or Mumbai,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Maintaining that it will soon be history for our people from Assam and NE, he added, “Happy to share that @VFSGlobal has agreed in principle to set up a dedicated visa facilitation centre for over 60+ countries in Guwahati.” VFS is a technology services provider for government and diplomatic missions that provides outsourced administrative and technology services.

Sarma said that more details, like countries for which visa application can be made in Guwahati, opening time lines, etc, will be shared soon.

The Chief Minister’s Office, also in a post on X, added, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa held a meeting with @VFSGlobal representatives to explore introducing ‘Visa At Your Doorstep’ services and enhancing digital delivery of citizen services in Assam. A dedicated centre in Guwahati is being considered to ensure easier access for people from Assam and the Northeast.” PTI SSG NN