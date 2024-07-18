National

Assam govt in touch with authorities over train derailment in UP's Gonda: CM Sarma

NewsDrum Desk
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa (File image)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government is in touch with the authorities concerned following the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

At least four coaches of the train, which was headed to the eastern Assam town of Dibrugarh, derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations around 2:35 pm, officials said.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on X.

"HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities," it said.

