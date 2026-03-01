Assam govt in touch with MEA for info on people from state in West Asia: Official

Guwahati, Mar 1 (PTI) The Assam government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for information on people from the state residing or stranded in West Asia, a senior official said on Sunday.

He said the state government, at present, does not have figures on people from Assam living in the conflict-hit region.

"We are constantly in contact with the MEA and are trying to gather information on people from Assam in West Asia," the senior officer, who requested anonymity, told PTI.

"As of now, we are still in the process of gathering data. We will share more information as and when we have it," he added.

People from the state work in different sectors in West Asia, including aviation and business establishments, though no official data is immediately available on the numbers.

The United States and Israel have launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed early on Sunday.

Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across West Asia and in other countries, including India, due to airspace restrictions following the joint attack and retaliatory action by Iran. PTI SSG SSG ACD