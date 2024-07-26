Assam govt inks pact with OIL, NRL for dialysis machines

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has signed two MoUs with Oil India Rural Development Society, Duliajan and the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd to facilitate the availability of more dialysis machines.

According to the agreement, financial assistance of Rs 2.5 crore each will be provided as a part of CSR funds for the procurement of 50 hemo-dialysis machines to treat advanced kidney failure patients, an official release said.

The machines will be installed in dialysis centres to cater to the needs of the patients.

Assam's Health and Family Welfare Department, through the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis programme, is providing free hemo-dialysis services across 41 dialysis centres, the release said.

The state government will expand dialysis services to 37 new hospitals, with 150 hemo-dialysis machines across Assam, it added. PTI DG RBT