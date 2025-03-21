Assam govt introduces Bill to amend cattle preservation Act 2021

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday introduced a Bill to amend the ‘Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2021’ to allow individuals to transport cattle for bona fide agricultural, animal husbandry or trade purposes.

Earlier, only agencies and farms were given such permissions.

The ‘Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill, 2025’ was introduced in the Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also handles the Home and Political departments.

The 'statement of objects and reasons' of the Bill said the proposed amendment would permit any person, along with agencies or farms registered under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of Assam, to transport cattle for legitimate agricultural or animal husbandry purposes or trade.

This change aligns the Act with a ruling by the Gauhati High Court on December 3, 2024, in case no. WP(C)/2495/2022, which allowed the petitioner to seek permission to transport cattle for these purposes.

The original Act was passed by the Assembly in August 2021, which regulates the slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle in the state.