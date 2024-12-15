Assam govt launches first phase of new ration card distribution

Guwahati, Dec 15 (PTI) The first phase of new ration card distribution in Assam was launched on Sunday, covering 49 newly delimitated assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who inaugurated the distribution from Guwahati, affirmed the government's commitment to working for an inclusive society.

"Today, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa inaugurated the first phase of new ration card distribution in 49 newly designated assembly constituencies, reaffirming the government's commitment to uplifting vulnerable sections of society," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

It said that by December, each beneficiary will receive 5 kg of free rice, ensuring food security for those in need.

"HCM emphasised that the collective support and cooperation will continue to inspire the government's efforts to build a prosperous and inclusive society for all," the CMO added.

Sarma, also in a post on the micro-blogging site, said, "Our Govt is driven by the principles of Antyodaya, where special emphasis is given to the needs of the poor and marginalised." "Karishma Kashyap is among the 40 divyang brothers & sisters who have been given ration cards today assuring them of free healthcare and foodgrains," he said, sharing a photograph of the wheelchair-bound beneficiary receiving the ration card.

The chief minister said the distribution of ration cards is part of the government's '12 days of development' initiative, which will benefit 12 lakh people.

He said that in Assam, beneficiaries can avail of multiple benefits through ration card, which includes free foodgrains, free healthcare, subsidised LPG, assistance under Orunodoi scheme and free insurance.

"In this phase of extending ration cards to the people, another ~20 lakh people will be covered, encompassing 2/3rd of the state's population in this social security net," Sarma added.

He distributed ration cards among the people of Guwahati Central and Jalukbari constituencies during the programme. PTI SSG SSG ACD