Assam govt launches scheme to provide financial aid to celibate monks of 'satras'

Guwahati, Jan 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a scheme to provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to celibate monks residing in 'satras', the Vaishnavite monasteries, in the state.

At least 620 'Udasin Bhakats' (celibate monks) will benefit from the welfare initiative, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

“Today, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa launched a new welfare initiative for 'Udasin Bhakats' of recognised 'satras', honouring their enduring contribution to preserving Assam’s spiritual and cultural legacy,” the CMO said in a post on X.

With 620 'Bhakats' to receive the monthly assistance, "the initiative reaffirms the Assam government's commitment to dignity, care and respect for those who uphold Assam’s civilisational heritage," the CMO added.

Sarma, also in a post on the social media site, said the scheme honours the 'Bhakats' who dedicate their lives to the 'satras'.

“Assam's 'satras' breathe life into our culture and have held our ethos and values for years. It was only befitting that we protected the 'satras', upgraded them and looked after the 'Udasin Bhakats' who dedicate their lives to the 'satras',” Sarma said.

The chief minister maintained that it was a matter of satisfaction to be “able to reverse historical injustices and serve the ones who dedicate their lives to upholding our values and culture”.

“With Gurujona's blessings, it is the honour of a lifetime to be able to support the 'Udasin Bhakats' with a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to help them in their path of Bhakti,” he said.

"These blessings inspire me to drive forward with our agenda to work for Assam's Jati, Mati, Bheti," Sarma added, referring to community, land and roots.