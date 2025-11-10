Assam govt launches scheme to provide subsidised food items

Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday launched a scheme to provide lentils, sugar and salt at subsidised rates under the National Food Security Act.

Rolling out the initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the rates will be further slashed from January.

“Masur Dal: Rs 69 per kg, Sugar: Rs 38 per kg, Salt: Rs 10 per kg. Is it possible? Yes in Assam it is!” Sarma said in a post on X, after launching the scheme during a programme here.

He said from Monday onwards, “for the first time across all fair price shops”, these food products will be offered at below-market prices.

“Antyodaya is our aim, objective and mission,” Sarma said.

“There is more GOOD News: From January, Rs 100 will equal to 1 kg Dal + 1 kg Sugar + 1 kg Salt. With this we have set a new benchmark in nutritional security for ration card holders,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the scheme has been launched under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

It said special meetings were held to mark the launch across nearly 33,000 fair price shops in the state, with beneficiaries participating alongside ministers, MLAs and others. PTI SSG RBT