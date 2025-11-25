Assam govt lays Mehta Commission report on 1983 poll violence

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the Mehta Commission's report on the election violence of 1983.

The Justice (retd) TU Mehta Commission was formed by Mukti Jujaru Sanmilan, an organisation, and the agitators of the Assam Movement after large scale violence was witnessed in and around the state assembly elections in February 1983.

During the Assam Agitation, which took place from 1979 to 1985 against infiltration into the state, over 2,100 people were killed in a single night in the infamous Nellie massacre of 1983.

Sarma just laid the Mehta (Unofficial) Judicial Commission of Enquiry Report and no discussion took place.