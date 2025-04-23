Assam govt making arrangements to bring survivor family from J-K

Guwahati, Apr 23 (PTI) The Assam government is making all arrangements to bring back a survivor family of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

"The@CMOfficeAssam has spoken to a survivor from Assam of the dastardly #PahalgamTerrorAttack and has taken a full brief of the incident which they have faced yesterday," the CMO said in a post on X.

The government has not yet made public the identity of the family.

"The entire family's return to the State is being arranged on priority and the Government of Assam is in touch with the Govt of India to bring the family back to Assam at the earliest," it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the images of coffins are heartbreaking and have shaken the nation's conscience.

"The people of Assam join Adarniya @AmitShah ji in offering our prayers for the departed. This nefarious attack will be avenged and the perpetrators will not be spared... India will never forget and never forgive!" he said in a series of posts.