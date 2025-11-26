Assam govt mulls capping fees of private minority schools

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday proposed to bring private minority schools and rural educational institutions under a regulated fee structure.

Tabling 'The Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025' in the Assembly, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that currently minority institutions are exempted from the purview of fee fixation.

"There are more than 200 minority schools in the state currently running without having a fee certificate issued by competent authorities, which allows them to collect the fees in accordance with their convenience," he added.

While private schools in the state are governed by the parent Act and the fees are monitored by the state government, private minority schools — educational institutions established by religious or linguistic minority groups — remain outside its purview.

Pegu in the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill also said these minority institutions also raise fees every year "without any justification".

"In some cases, it is found that they are charging higher fees to meet some expenditure, which are not related to the school's matter. Hence, this amendment is proposed," he added.

Regarding private schools in rural areas, the minister said non-government educational institutions in panchayat areas of the state are charging fees almost on a par with those from urban areas.

"Since the cost of maintenance of schools in rural areas is comparatively low, the amendment is proposed for the greater interest of students living in panchayat areas," he added.

The bill proposes to cap fees charged by private schools in rural regions at 25 per cent lower than the comparable admission rates in urban areas to ease the financial burden on rural students. PTI TR TR MNB