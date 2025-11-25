Assam govt mulls tribunals to safeguard tribal lands

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday proposed to set up tribunals at the district level as per the Assam Accord to enforce land rights in tribal belts and prevent encroachment.

Tabling The Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta said the proposed law seeks to establish independent district tribunals across the state for adjudication of matters relating to alienation of land in protected areas.

Eviction of unauthorised occupants and other connected issues have also been taken care of by the new law, he said.

"The legislation aims to strengthen land governance by providing a specialised, quasi-judicial mechanism to enforce land rights of protected classes, and address violations," Mahanta said in the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill.

"This is in implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, 1985 and the matters incidental thereto, reaffirming the Government of Assam's commitment to inclusive land governance and the protection of people belonging to protected classes," he said.

Mahanta said the establishment of district land tribunals is necessitated to ensure speedy, transparent and effective adjudication of cases concerning protected areas.

It will also help in overcoming delays inherent in the existing system where revenue authorities, burdened with multiple administrative responsibilities, serve as appellate authorities, the minister said.

The Bill seeks to repeal Section 169 of the Assam Land & Revenue Regulation, 1886, and replace the existing appeal mechanism with the newly constituted tribunals.

"The Tribunals, vested with the powers of a civil court, will ensure transparency, accountability and timely disposal of cases, thereby strengthening public trust in land governance," Mahanta said.

The Bill also provides for appeal to the Gauhati High Court, ensuring judicial oversight while maintaining the autonomy of the tribunals.

The government proposed to set up the land tribunals in 11 districts within the tribal belt and block areas.

Stating that no new posts or offices will be constructed as existing revenue offices and facilities will be utilised, Mahanta said each tribunal will be headed by a retired district or additional district judge.

According to Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. PTI TR RBT