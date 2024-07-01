Assam govt names army’s ex-eastern command chief as finance commission head

Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) Former chief of army's eastern command, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd), has been appointed as the chairman of the Seventh Assam State Finance Commission, an official statement on Monday said.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Article 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution of India, Government of Assam constituted the Seventh Assam State Finance Commission with Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) as its Chairman and six other members," it said.

The members of the commission are the senior-most secretaries of finance, panchayat and rural development, and housing and urban affairs departments, retired IAS officer Debeswar Malakar, economist Prof. Mrinal Kanti Dutta and the special secretary to the finance department.

The primary responsibilities of the commission include making recommendations on the principles governing the distribution of the net proceeds of taxes and duties between the state government, panchayats, and municipalities.

It will also make recommendations on measures needed to improve the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities, and any other matter referred to the State Finance Commission by the Governor in the interests of sound financial position of these bodies, among others.

The commission shall make its report available to the Governor by December 16, covering a period of five years commencing from April 1, 2025, the statement added.