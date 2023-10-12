Assam govt notifies new Bajali district

Guwahati, Oct 12 (PTI) A new district of Bajali was notified by the Assam government on Thursday.

The Bajali district was created by bifurcating the Barpeta district. It will become the 35th district of Assam with the issuance of the notification as per the orders of the Governor.

"For administrative expediency and in the interest of public convenience, the Governor of Assam is pleased to create the administrative district Bajali with its headquarters at Madan Rauta Nagar, Pathsala," the order signed by Avinash Joshi, additional chief secretary, said.

The geographical limits of Bajali district will be co-terminus with the newly delimited legislative assembly constituency of Bajali, it said.

The order said an already notified Cabinet sub-committee will identify more geographical areas which may be added to the new district.

The report in this regard will be submitted within 30 days, it added.

Bajali was among the four districts which were merged with the original districts on December 31, 2022, to facilitate the delimitation process.

The other three were Hojai, Biswanath and Tamulpur.

While the other three de-notified districts regained their recognition in August following a state Cabinet decision after the completion of the delimitation exercise, the notification for Bajali was not issued.

The Cabinet again took a decision for according Bajali full district status on October two, with the Cabinet sub-committee authorised to suggest the demarcation of boundary. PTI SSG RG