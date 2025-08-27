Assam govt officials asked to prepare cost estimates for Barak Bhawans in Delhi, Kolkata

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday assessed the progress of setting up two Barak Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, and directed officials to prepare a cost estimate for these projects.

''As a follow-up to the directions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa, to establish two Barak Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, a review meeting was held with senior officials from the Barak Valley Development Department and the PWD (Building) to assess the progress of the initiative'', the Chief Secretary posted on 'X'.

During the meeting, necessary instructions were issued to prepare a model cost estimate for both projects, along with proposed facilities, services, and amenities to ensure that these meet the highest standards, he said.

The buildings will also serve as functional spaces for official, cultural, and community purposes.

''The aim is to finalise the land, tenders, and related processes at the earliest," he added. PTI DG BDC