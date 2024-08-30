Assam govt order enforcement of security measures for healthcare professionals

Guwahati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday directed that safety and security measures for doctors and healthcare professionals be enforced immediately in all hospitals across the state.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired a meeting with Director General of Police G P Singh to review security in medical colleges, focusing on CCTV coverage, scanner mechanisms, police outposts, and restrooms for healthcare staff in both government and private hospitals.

The meeting was held following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and a Supreme Court order in the wake of the alleged rape and killing of a medic in a state-run Kolkata hospital three weeks ago.

''Reviewed security in medical colleges, focusing on CCTV coverage, scanner mechanisms, police outposts, and restrooms for healthcare staff in both government and private hospitals,'' the chief secretary posted on X.

He also directed expedited procurement of medical equipment and surveillance devices.

''Instructed DCs & SPs to review current facilities, prepare comprehensive reports, and ensure security arrangements in private hospitals,'' he said.

Regular security audits and joint reviews for high-footfall hospitals were also mandated, Kota added.

Principals of medical colleges and Joint Directors of Health Services were asked to prioritize campus security.

Standard templates displaying state laws and penalties for offences against healthcare workers will be placed prominently in hospitals, he said.

Security personnel, including inspectors and armed police, will be detailed in shifts for 24/7 surveillance.

''Emphasized coordination between the police department and private security agencies'', he added. PTI DG NN