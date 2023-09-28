Assam govt planning to modernise state's inland waterways at Rs 700 cr: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government is planning to modernise the state's inland waterways at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.

Advertisment

Launching ten catamaran vessels, three tug boats and a search-and-rescue vessel in Guwahati, Sarma said this was a momentous occasion that marked a significant leap in Assam's transportation infrastructure.

''Rivers have always been the lifeline of Assam. These modern vessels will not only revitalise the waterways but will also open doors to economic growth, job creation, and a greener future," Sarma said.

The CM said that the launch of these vessels is a significant initiative that seeks to harness the vast potential of Assam's abundant river systems.

Advertisment

"The introduction of these vessels is set to redefine inland water transport in the state, offering numerous benefits in terms of efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability," he said.

The chief minister also announced that a ferry service connecting major religious centres around Guwahati will also be started soon.

The state government, with financial aid from the World Bank, has taken up the Assam Inland Water Transport project to improve the quality of inland waterways transport by integrating high-quality passenger and vehicle ferry services in Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, to ensure a safe, sustainable and reliable mode of transport for commuters across the state, the CM said.

Advertisment

Sarma said that to modernise the inland water transport sector, the World Bank is assisting the state government through a phase-wise project, which includes upgrading ferry infrastructure, fleet modernisation, and institutional capacity development.

The introduction of the 10 catamaran vessels, worth a total of Rs 38.43 crore and carrying capacity of 100 passengers and 50 motorcycles each, are set to redefine the way people and goods traverse Assam's waterways, he said.

"With exceptional stability, passenger and cargo capacity, and environmentally conscious design, the catamaran vessels will offer a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation for both commuters and traders," Sarma said.

Advertisment

The three powerful tug boats, worth a total of Rs 5.38 crore, will play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and safety of water transport and their deployment along key routes will enhance safety, expedite berthing, and reduce delays at ports, thereby optimising the efficiency of waterborne trade and passenger transport.

The search-and-rescue boat with advanced navigation and communication equipment, speed, and manoeuvrability will serve as first responders during distress calls.

They are designed to save lives, provide safety assurance, respond to disasters, and protect the environment, he said.

The integration of these vessels and boats will lead to the promotion of eco-friendly water transport, enhanced safety measures, and will collectively contribute to a greener and more connected Assam, he said.

A society named Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society has been formed under the state's transport department, to support the implementation of the World Bank project. PTI DG DG ACD