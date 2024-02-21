Assam govt proposes law to ban ‘magical healing’

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday introduced a new legislation in the assembly aimed at eliminating non-scientific healing practices.

The proposed law seeks to criminalise "magical healing", conducted by individuals with malicious intent, making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The 'Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024' was introduced in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on behalf of the home and political departments held by the chief minister.

The Bill aims to bring social awakening in society and to create a healthy, science-based knowledge and safe environment to protect human health against the evil and sinister practices of ignorance.

According to the ‘statement of objects and reasons’ of the Bill, no person shall take any part in healing practices and magical healing propagation for the treatment of any diseases, disorder or any condition relating to the health of a person, directly or indirectly, giving a false impression of providing treatment.

It also bars any person from taking part in any sort of advertisement relating to any kind of medicine, or remedy (directly or indirectly) relating to any false claim to cure diseases through healing practices.

"The evil practice of magical healing by any person with a sinister motive to exploit common people is a cognisable and non-bailable offence under the said Bill," the statement of object and reasons said.

The punishment will range from imprisonment of one year, which may be extended up to three years, or with a fine of Rs 50,000, or both in case of first conviction, the Bill said.

In case of subsequent convictions, a person will face imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both, it said.

Vigilance officers, who will be police officers not below the rank of a sub-inspector, will be entrusted with checking such evil healing practices or magical healing, it added.