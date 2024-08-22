Assam govt proposes to make Manipuri Associate Official Language in four districts

Guwahati, Aug 22 (PTI) The Assam government on Thursday proposed to make Manipuri as the Associate Official Language in three districts of Barak valley along with Hojai in central part of the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika tabled The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also looks after the Home and Political Department.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, Sarma said that a substantial number of people living in the Barak valley and other parts of the state speak Manipuri language and there have been persistent demands to officially recognise their language.

"The proposed amendment will allow Manipuri language to be used as an Associate Official Language for all or any of the official purposes as are specified in the Schedule-II, in four districts of the state, namely, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Hojai," he added.

The bill proposed to insert a new section 5B in the Assam Official Language Act, 1960 to recognise Manipuri language in the four districts, Sarma said.