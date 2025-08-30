Assam govt provides scooters to over 9,700 community cadres

Guwahati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Assam government on Saturday provided scooters to more than 9,700 community cadres under the 'Sakhi Express' initiative to strengthen activities of self-help groups (SHGs).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the two-wheelers at a function here, urging the 'Jeevika Sakhis' and 'Bank Sakhis', among others, to ensure a thriving SHG ecosystem in the state.

"CM Dr. @himantabiswa today distributed scooters to 9,704 Community Cadres under the 'Sakhi Express' initiative at Khanapara. The CM also launched the Livelihood Rural Express Scheme to provide 51 business vehicles to Cluster-Level Federations," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Both initiatives aim to strengthen SHG activities and promote women empowerment in rural areas, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the scooters are being provided to make work easier for the community cadres, who have to travel to remote areas.

"To empower them and ensure their hassle-free and safe travel while on duty, I distributed scooters to over 9,700 community cadres. The over 20,000-strong team of community cadres will also automatically get Orunodoi, our monthly financial assistance scheme," he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the 'Jeevika Sakhis', 'Bank Sakhis' and others, who are part of the broader community cadre framework, play an important role in ensuring that the SHG ecosystem thrives.

"These cadres are the backbone of the SHGs," Sarma stressed.

"This initiative is both a tribute to their dedication and a significant step towards empowering women," he added.

The chief minister urged all the Sakhis to wear helmets while riding scooters and said the government will also give Rs 500 every month for fuel.