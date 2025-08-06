Assam govt realises Rs 7.5 cr from Haryana-based company for evading tax

Lakhimpur (Assam), Aug 6 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday realised Rs 7.5 crore for tax evasion from a Haryana-based company involved in constructing a four-lane road from Dhemaji to Oyan in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said.

A 12-member team from Guwahati conducted an investigation into tax evasion allegations against Kaluwala Construction Private Limited over six days.

Investigations have so far revealed an estimated tax evasion of around Rs 64 crore.

The company failed to provide adequate justification for several discrepancies identified in their GST profile during the verification process, the official said.

"As a result, immediate enforcement action was taken, leading to the recovery of Rs 7.5 crore", he added.

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the evasion.