Assam govt rolls out second phase of women entrepreneurship support scheme

Nalbari, Aug 22 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday launched the second phase of cheque distribution of the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’, the state’s biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the second phase from Nalbari, where 33,909 women members of self-help groups (SHGs) will receive financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each.

The scheme was launched on April 1 from the Behali assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the scheme has been conceived as a means for strengthening the financial autonomy of women engaged in SHGs.

He said that Assam has nearly four lakh SHGs with an estimated 40 lakh women members, and the government has committed itself to providing Rs 10,000 to each member as seed support for entrepreneurial pursuits.

The CM said the amount can be used by the beneficiaries either individually, in partnership with family members or collectively with fellow SHG members.

A governmental review of fund utilisation would take place after one year.

Those who demonstrate effective use would receive Rs 25,000 in the second stage – of which Rs 15,000 would be contributed by the government and Rs 10,000 secured through bank linkage, Sarma said.

“Proper utilisation at that stage would, in turn, render beneficiaries eligible for loans up to Rs 50,000, with the state government covering interest liabilities and providing a 25-per cent subsidy,” he said.

Referring to the first phase of the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’ launched at Behali, Sarma said reports of fund utilisation by beneficiaries had been largely positive. PTI SSG RBT