Assam govt saved over Rs 33 crore in electricity bills in last 9 months: CM

Guwahati, Dec 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that more than Rs 33 crore was saved by his government in electricity expenses in the last nine months.

Advertisment

The money was saved by implementing accurate billing, automatic disconnection, individual metering, self-payment by ministers and officers, and installing smart meters in government offices, Sarma said in a post on X.

Talking to reporters later, he said power consumption was saved by enabling automatic disconnection in government offices.

Installation of solar lights at the state secretariat has also brought down the bills, he added.

Advertisment

"Ministers, officers now pay their own bills, which has also led to savings of the government, amounting to over Rs 33 crore in last nine months," the CM said. PTI SSG SSG SOM