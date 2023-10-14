Assam govt says it is in touch with people from state who have returned from Israel

Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) The Assam government on Saturday said it is in touch with people from the state who have returned from war-torn Israel.

Advertisment

Five students from the state were among 235 Indians who arrived in New Delhi on Saturday on the second flight from Israel under 'Operation Ajay', an official said.

The students who arrived on the flight were identified as Surajit Kalita, Vivek Chetry, Pritam Sarma, Naziha Tarannam and Debojit.

They were received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, and officials of the Assam government.

They were taken to the Assam Bhavan in New Delhi. They will later be brought to the state.

The Chief Minister's Office posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Assam government is in touch with persons from the state who have returned from Israel through Operation Ajay." Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass also posted on X: "Had a telephonic conversation with three students brought back from war-torn Israel who expressed their gratitude to HPM @narendramodi led Government of India for their commitment to Indian people's safety." A total of 235 people, including two infants, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning from Tel Aviv on the second chartered flight bringing back Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing conflict. PTI DG ACD