Assam govt signs MoU with law varsity to impart training to revenue officials

Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) An MoU was signed between the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre and the National Law University and Judicial Academy on Monday to impart capacity-building training to revenue officials of the state.

The pact aims to elevate the legal expertise of the revenue officials by providing consultancy on legal aspects.

The MoU will lead to the exchange of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, segregation of the training paradigm into broad parameters of policy and field, and collaborative research and information sharing.

According to the agreement, the ASSTC and the NLUJAA will jointly organise seminars, conferences, workshops, training programmes and special lectures on topics of mutual interest.