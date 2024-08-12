Assam govt signs MoU with Prasar Bharati to produce documentary on Lachit Borphukan

Guwahati, Aug 12 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prasar Bharati to produce and telecast a documentary series of 52 episodes on the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan of the Ahom dynasty.

The series will be broadcast across Prasar Bharati's platforms, including Akashwani, Doordarshan, and its digital services, Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS).

The MoU was signed, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Doordarshan's Director General Kanchan Prasad, by the director of the state department of cultural affairs Meenakshi Das Nath and Prasar Bharati's Deputy Director General (Content Sourcing) Amit Kumar.

Sarma said for the first time an initiative has been taken to produce a documentary in collaboration with Prasar Bharti on the icon, which will be broadcast nationwide and showcase Barphukan's legacy to a wider audience.

“We are taking several initiatives to establish Lachit on the national map. It has received a lot of interest as is evident from the increased number of hits on the Google search engine and the availability of reading materials on him,” he said.

He, however, requested the Prasar Bharati team to be sensitive in the portrayal of Lachit Borphukan's life, emphasising the importance of accuracy in representing Assam's history and culture.

“The documentary should be made in a way that honours the legacy of Lachit Borphukan without causing harm to the sentiments of the people of Assam,” the CM added.

The series will aim to delve into the life and exploits of Lachit Barphukan, the general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam, shedding light on his strategic brilliance, unwavering courage and enduring legacy.

Borphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 and delivered a crushing defeat on the Mughals, which remained as one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in India’s history. PTI DG RBT