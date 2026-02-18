Assam govt spent Rs 452 cr in media advertisements, hoardings in 5 years: Minister

Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) The Assam government has spent around Rs 400 crore in advertisements through various print, electronic, social and digital media platforms in the last five years, a minister said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Another Rs 52 crore has been spent on banners, hoardings, etc since 2021-22, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika said.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Pradip Sarkar, the minister said that from June 1, 2021, to January 31, 2026, around Rs 330.74 crore has been paid for display and classified advertisements in print media.

Over Rs 69.39 crore was spent for advertisements in electronic media, Rs 37.8 crore in social media and Rs 1.57 crore in digital media during the same period.

Further, the state government has incurred expenditure of more that Rs 24.69 crore in banners, hoardings, etc in 2025-26 for publishing various activities.

An amount of more than Rs 12.82 crore was spent for the same purpose in 2021-22, Rs 6.68 crore in 2022-23, Rs 7.86 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 3.99 crore in 2024-25. PTI SSG NN