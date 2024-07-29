Assam govt staffers vow to intensify stir against NPS

Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) Assam government employees under the National Pension System (NPS) on Monday vowed to intensify their agitation to demand the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association (AAGNPSEA), in a release, said that the state and central dispensations are adamant on continuing the new system despite demands for the restoration of old pensions at all levels.

"The central executive committee of the AAGNPSEA decided to intensify the struggle to restore old pensions against the government's emotionless decision. It is a fact that only the OPS can provide retirement protection," it added.

"Instead of protecting the working class, the Centre has exacerbated the problem by proposing a cut of another 4 per cent from employees to benefit the big capitalists in the budget presented in Parliament," it said.

Therefore, the association has decided to restart its strong agitational programmes demanding the OPS, the release stated.

The AAGNPSEA also requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma not to implement the central decision of additional 4 per cent deduction from NPS employees of the state government.

"Our sole objective is to protect the retirees. We will continue our struggle until the government takes a decision. We will move forward on the streets as well as in literature and culture so that people from all walks of life come forward in this struggle," it said.

AAGNPSEA president Achyutananda Hazarika had earlier stated that most of the people who retired under the NPS are getting pensions in the range of Rs 500 to a maximum of Rs 3,000 a month.

He had also claimed that Assam has around five lakh government employees, of whom around 3.5 lakh are under the NPS. PTI TR TR ACD