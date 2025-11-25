Assam govt tables bill to ban polygamy

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday tabled a bill in the assembly to ban polygamy.

With permission from the Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Sarma introduced The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025.

It was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a discussion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

The bill was tabled on the first day of the Winter Session, and it will be taken up for discussion and passage on a later date. PTI TR NN