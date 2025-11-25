Assam govt tables bill to ban polygamy, proposes jail, fine for offenders

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday tabled a bill in the Assembly to ban polygamy, making it an offence with up to seven years of imprisonment for first offence.

It proposes to keep Scheduled Tribe (ST) members and areas under the Sixth Schedule out of the purview of the bill.

With permission from Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Sarma, who also holds the Home and Political departments, introduced 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025'.

It was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a discussion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

As per 'Statements of objects and reasons' of the bill, it aims to prohibit and eliminate practices of polygamy and polygamous marriage in the state.

However, the provisions of the bill will not apply in the Sixth Schedule areas and to the members of any ST.

The bill defines 'polygamy' as the act of marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a subsisting marriage or a living spouse from whom he/ she is not legally divorced, or their marriage is not legally annulled or declared void.

It proposes that any person going for polygamous marriage will be held guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment up to seven years and fine, as laid down by law.

Anyone who commits a subsequent marriage while hiding an existing one shall face 10 years of jail and fine.

A repeat offender under the proposed act will be handed down double the prescribed punishment for every subsequent offence, the bill proposed.

A village head, quazi, parent or legal guardian who dishonestly conceals facts or intentionally participates in the conduct of a polygamous marriage may face up to two years in jail and a fine up to Rs one lakh.

Any person who knowingly solemnises a marriage in violation of the proposed law may be punished with up to two years of imprisonment or a fine up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

The bill further proposes that a person who enters into a polygamous marriage and has been convicted by a court this new legislation shall not be entitled for any public employment and appointment which is funded or aided by the state government.

Moreover, the person cannot be a beneficiary of any scheme funded or aided by the state government, and also cannot contest in any election for Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, etc.

The proposed legislation seeks to provide compensation to the victim women as they have to suffer immense pain and hardships due to polygamous marriage. PTI TR NN SSG SSG RG