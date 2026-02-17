Assam govt tables Rs 62,294.78 cr interim budget for FY'27

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Tuesday presented a Rs 62,294.78 crore interim budget for the financial year 2026-27, ahead of the assembly elections due in a couple of months.

Tabling her last budget before the state goes into polls, Neog said Assam is, at present, the fastest-growing state in India as per the RBI data.

"I seek a vote on account on the demands for grants for the initial months of the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 62,29,478.30 lakh to enable the government to carry on with its normal services pending full budget," she said.

In her 33-page budget speech, Neog said Assam is poised to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028, ahead of the state's own 2030 target for the same.

"At constant prices, the state's Gross State Domestic Product expanded by 45 per cent between FY 2019-20 and FY 2024-25, significantly outperforming the national growth average of 29 per cent," she added.

The finance minister said Assam's per capita income has more than doubled in five years to Rs 1,85,429 in 2025-26 from Rs 86,947 in 2020-21, representing a jump of 113 per cent. PTI TR ACD