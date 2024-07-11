Assam govt teams up with Hans Foundation to improve education in tea gardens

Guwahati, Jul 11 (PTI) To provide quality education in tea gardens, the Assam government on Thursday joined hands with The Hans Foundation (THF) to provide a comprehensive educational upliftment programme across 100 model schools.

The collaboration, under the 'Uttam Sikhya' initiative, aims to strengthen education in these underserved areas.

According to THF, the agreement signed between The Hans Foundation and the state Education Department on Thursday will focus on improving the quality of education and overall development of students.

The programme will be implemented in phases to ensure systematic execution and continuous assessment, tailored to meet the specific needs of each school and its students.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the quality of education and overall development of students in these underserved regions," THF said.

Secondary Education Department Director Mamata Hojai said, "We are thrilled to partner with The Hans Foundation in this transformative initiative... It is about empowering our students with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in life." THF Regional Senior Regional Manager Krishna said the organisation will work closely with the Education Department with an aim to create a sustainable and impactful change in the lives of students in tea garden areas.

Established in 2009, THF is a public charitable trust working for the wellbeing of all in over 1,200 villages and 14 cities across 25 states.

THF focuses on empowering marginalised and underprivileged communities in India, with key initiatives in health and wellbeing, education, livelihood and climate action, with special focus on children, persons with disabilities, and women. PTI TR TR MNB