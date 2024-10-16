Assam govt to celebrate 'Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah'

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Assam government will celebrate 'Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah' (language pride week) to express gratitude to everyone who has contributed in enriching Assamese, which has been recently accorded the status of classical language.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who held a video conference from here on Wednesday with senior functionaries of the state government, called for celebration of the week from November 3 to 9 in a grand manner by involving civil society organisations, government and private educational institutions, NGOs, clubs, bihu and puja committees, literary organisations among others, according to an official release.

The week will be an opportunity to celebrate Assamese, the lingua franca of Assam, as well as all other languages of the state, the release said.

In state's Barak Valley, Baksa, Chirang, Karbi Anglong districts, Bengali, Bodo, Karbi and other languages will be celebrated too.

In his address, Sarma spelt out that the celebrations should be on all languages of Assam and not confined to Assamese alone, although recognition of Assamese as a classical language by the Modi-led government at the Centre is also a part of the celebration.

The chief minister asked district commissioners to take the initiative to rope in the civil societies for successful celebration of the 'Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah' by holding seminars, workshops, discussions, quiz, essay and other competitions.

"The upcoming celebration will be an opportunity to express gratitude to everyone who has contributed in enriching Assamese language dating back to the 4th Century. It will also be an opportunity to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving recognition to Assamese as a classical language," he said.

Sarma asked the DCs to collect the letter of gratitude to the prime minister signed by different organisations and individuals across the state to be forwarded to the PMO either through post or through Assam Bhawan, the release said. PTI ACB ACB TIR TIR