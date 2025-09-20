Assam govt to conduct inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government would conduct an inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death.

The chief minister said that he has directed Director General of Police Harmeet Singh to transfer multiple FIRs lodged across the state over Garg's death to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.

Sarma said that he has also spoken to Singapore High Commissioner in India, Simon Wong, and requested for a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the singer's death.

The first FIR was lodged against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma at Morigaon police station, alleging that they (the accused), as a "part of a conspiracy, took Zubeen to a foreign country, on the pretext of singing but with the motive to kill him".

Since then, several FIRs have been filed across the state, he said.

"Multiple FIRs have been filed against Syamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation," the CM said in a post on X.

"Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated," Sarma told reporters.

There are reports that the singer was taken to a party the night before his death, and "we are also trying to ascertain its veracity", he said.

Garg died in Singapore on Friday, while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket".

"I spoke to the High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, and requested a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. He has assured me of complete cooperation in this regard," the CM said in another post on X.

Singaporean authorities have also started their investigation, and "as the place of occurrence was not India, we will get the criminal part, if any, from that country, and if he was taken from Assam with a wrong intent, we will get this aspect from the state", the CM said.

"The state government will impartially ascertain all aspects related to his death, and all arrangements will be made if anyone wants to give any information or be a witness," he said.

Sarma said that the matter should become absolutely clear to the people of the state so that nothing is hidden regarding the popular singer's death. PTI DG DG ACD