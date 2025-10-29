Assam govt to donate GST from Zubeen Garg's last film to his foundation

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) The Assam government will hand over the state’s share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the upcoming Assamese film 'Roi Roi Binale', the last movie of Zubeen Garg, to a foundation set up by the singer for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there is no entertainment tax on films screened in the state and so there is no question of waiving it as requested by a section of society.

"The state government will exclusively handover its share of the GST realised from the movie to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation to support medical treatment of artistes, help flood victims, and assist needy students in their academic pursuits," Sarma said.

The foundation was set up by Garg himself to carry out philanthropic activities.

"For movie tickets above Rs 100, there is 18 per cent GST and it is 5 per cent GST for tickets priced below Rs 100. The state share is half of that rate and we get the money around a month later. We will then hand it over to the foundation," Sarma said.

He said the decision was arrived at after consulting Garg's wife, who consented to the idea.

Talking about other cabinet decisions, Sarma said the government has approved Rs 2,205.75 crore as additional financing for Phase II of Asian Development Bank-aided 'Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project'.

It will be executed through Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam as the project management unit and Water Resources Department and Assam Agroforestry Development Board (AADB) as project implementation units.

"The project will cover 76 km of anti-erosion works, 33 km of embankment work and 17.72 km of pro-siltation works covering around 13 districts. Together both the phases include around 250 km of intervention on Brahmaputra river banks, covering almost 20 per cent of riverbank reach within Assam," he added.

Sarma said in order to ensure legal recognition and protection of the rights of Moran and Matak communities, the state cabinet has approved the settlement of hereditary land of these two groups on the same lines as done in the case of tribals during Mission Basundhara 2.0. PTI TR TR MNB