Assam govt to fill 35,000 vacancies by April next year: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 9 (PTI) The Assam government will fill 35,000 vacancies by April next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

These include vacancies in the police force, grade 3 and grade 4 of the state government as well as teachers, he said.

“We are all set to fill 35,000 Govt vacancies by April' 25 in a transparent manner,” Sarma said on X.

He said recruitment examinations for grade 3 and grade 4 will be conducted in three stages – preliminary, mains and viva-voce from September.

Police hiring will start in October, and teacher recruitment will be notified shortly, the chief minister said.

Physical test for over 6,400 posts of the Assam Police will commence from October 3 onwards.

Prelims for 7,500 grade-3 posts will be held on September 15, 22 and 29, while for 4,500 grade-4 posts on October 20 and 27, he said.

Sarma added that recruitment for over 13,000 posts of teachers in elementary and secondary education will be notified shortly. PTI SSG RBT