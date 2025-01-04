Assam govt to host roadshow in Mumbai on Jan 6 for investment conclave: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) The Assam government, in collaboration with FICCI as the industry partner, will host a roadshow in Mumbai on January 6 as a precursor to the 'Advantage Assam' conclave next month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The chief minister is on a three-day visit to Mumbai to meet industry leaders to explore areas of collaboration for the upcoming business conclave in the northeastern state.

"For the next 3 days, I'll be in Mumbai to meet the leaders of India Inc and explore areas of mutual collaboration for the upcoming #AdvantageAssam 2.0 Summit. I will also participate in the Road Show to invite potential investors to the land of limitless opportunities – Assam," Sarma wrote on X.

The Advantage Assam conclave, to be held on February 25-26, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM had recently said.

The roadshow will showcase Assam's remarkable economic growth, including its impressive 19.1 per cent GSDP growth in FY 2024, and highlight its emergence as a leading destination for investment and infrastructure development in India, Sarma said.

"Today in Mumbai, I had a productive meeting with CEOs from various Tata Group entities. We also invited them to participate in #AdvantageAssam2.0 which, in my opinion, will be an excellent platform to deepen the long-standing partnership between Assam & Tata Group," Sarma added.

He will also engage in discussions with prominent industrialists and business leaders from major conglomerates such as the Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Group, and Adani Airports.

Additionally, leaders from organisations such as Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, HUL, Luxmi Tea, Welspun Group, Tata Trusts, DMART, Piramal Group and others will explore avenues for strategic investments in Assam.

Assam offers significant opportunities across key sectors such as electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defence manufacturing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, food processing, hydrocarbons, and more, Sarma said.

The state's pro-investment policies, strategic geographic location, and robust infrastructure will make Assam an attractive destination for investment, he said.

"Assam is poised to become a major contributor to India's economic growth story. Our state's consistent efforts in creating a conducive business environment and our strategic focus on emerging sectors have started to bear fruit," he said.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Roadshow in Mumbai is a step forward in engaging with industry leaders and inviting them to join us in our journey of economic transformation, he added.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for industry stakeholders, investors, and media professionals to witness Assam's dynamic investment ecosystem and its vision to double its GSDP to USD 143 billion by FY 2029-30, Sarma said.

The summit aims at creating an ecosystem that supports innovation, provides easier access to capital, removing bureaucratic hurdles to create an atmosphere for businesses and industries to be set up in Assam, Sarma had said.

The state government is focusing on strengthening manufacturing, IT, renewable energy and tourism to attract investments, which will not only boost the state's economy but create employment opportunities for youths, too, he said.

Sarma had visited Bhutan in December and participated in a roadshow for the summit.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also visit Guwahati during the conclave, officials said.

Similar roadshows are being planned in the UAE, UK, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Singapore to put Assam on the global investment destination map, they said. PTI DG RBT DG ACD