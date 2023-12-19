Assam govt to implement project for development of cities in phase manner

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) The Assam government is gearing up for implementation of a project for planned, rapid and sustainable development of urban areas, with a meeting to draw the outline held here on Tuesday.

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal chaired the meeting to formulate the 'Ten Cities Development Concept' (Doh Shaher, Ek Rupayan) to be undertaken by his department, an official statement said.

Under the concept, emphasis will be placed on manpower rationalisation and capacity building, delivering municipal services online or digitally and strengthening financial infrastructure in the specific cities.

The selected towns will undergo comprehensive improvements across various domains, the statement said.

Under the City Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF), initiatives include city beautification, open-air theatre, traffic control system, convention centre, sports complex and enhancement of water bodies.

The activities will be undertaken through various Central and state government schemes and programmes, with 10 cities and towns to be covered in each phase.

Participants in the meeting expressed their views on proper urban planning, solid waste management, clean and regular water supply, public infrastructure, traffic management, street lights, and the implementation of green-blue elements such as open spaces, parks, and water bodies in these cities.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Labour and Employment Minister Sanjay Kishan and eight MLAs, along with government officials. PTI SSG SSG RG