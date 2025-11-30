Assam govt to invite those protesting against ST report to talks: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his government will invite those who are protesting against the report on granting ST status to six communities to discuss the nitty-gritty of the document.

Protests continued against the report since Saturday, when recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the demand for ST status by Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (adivasis) communities were laid in the state assembly.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said, "We discussed the report on granting ST status to six communities and the developments surrounding it. We have noticed that some people, especially CCTOA, have not read the report properly but commented on it in the media." Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) has spearheaded an agitation against the GoM report, claiming that the existing ST communities will be adversely affected if the six communities are included in the reservation category.

"The cabinet believes that this report will facilitate the path to grant ST status to the six communities and will not affect the existing tribal communities," the CM asserted.

If there is any "difficulty in reading and understanding" the report, there may be some doubt in a few people's minds, he added.

"But if it is read carefully, there will not be any doubt. The cabinet decided that the three ministers of the GoM -- Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika -- will invite CCTOA representatives for a discussion and explain the report in front of them to alleviate any misunderstanding," Sarma said.

Sarma said that he may also meet the CCTOA representatives if there is any need after their interaction with the GoM.

The report recommended a three-tier reservation classification of STs in the state so that the demand can be met without affecting the reservation of the existing tribal groups.

If these communities are granted ST status, they will come under reservation for education and jobs.

"Such a big report has been tabled. There may be some apprehensions in some places. Maybe the report was not read properly. We believe that once the three-member cabinet committee explains the report, these apprehensions will also go away," Sarma claimed.

People belonging to the ST category now will not face a "single per cent damage and everything has been done as per their requests only", he asserted.

Asked about the opposition parties' criticism of the report, the CM said: "There is still some time left to send the report to the Centre. If the Congress has any suggestions, they can give them to us. We will definitely consider any positive suggestions. There is no timeline." Criticising the grand old party, he said, "The Congress has so far been with the six communities. From yesterday, they made a U-turn. That is why I have asked for their suggestions." PTI TR TR BDC