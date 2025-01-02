Assam govt to observe May 13 as 'Day against Superstitious Beliefs'

Guwahati, Jan 2 (PTI) The Assam government will observe May 13 as the 'Day against Superstitious Beliefs', an official notification said.

A notification was issued by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya for the commemoration of the day on May 13 in a bid to create awareness against superstitious beliefs harmful to society and to promote scientific literacy, rational thinking and critical decision-making through a coordinated approach, an official said on Thursday.

May 13 has been selected as "Day against Superstitious Beliefs" as renowned social activist and Padma Shri awardee Birubal Rabha who campaigned against witch hunting in the state died on that day in 2024.

According to the notification, the School Education department and Higher Education department will hold specific awareness events in various educational institutions on the day, focusing on topics of scientific and rational thinking.

The Health and Family Welfare department will develop and disseminate information on common health-related superstitious beliefs prevalent in society utilizing mass media channels.

The Panchayat and Rural Development department will organize special gram sabhas in every gram panchayat of the state on the day and invite doctors/ educationists/ representatives of science societies/ social workers of the locality to highlight issues relating to harmful effects of superstitious beliefs.

Places and localities witnessing incidences of witch hunting in the past should be areas of special focus, the notification stated.

The Women and Child Development Department, in collaboration with NGOs, CBOs and other community-based groups working in the field, will organize awareness meetings and campaigns.

The Science and Technology department is already implementing various activities related to the drive against superstitious beliefs across the state through its outreach network.

To commemorate the "Day against Superstitious Beliefs", activities shall be actively carried out by Aryabhatta Science Centres spread across 219 blocks of the state besides relevant institutions and eco-clubs to spread the message of scientific and rational thinking.

All other departments will also take steps to create awareness against superstitious beliefs, as may be relevant, the notification stated. PTI DG DG RG