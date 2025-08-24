Assam govt to organise eight book fairs

Guwahati, Aug 24 (PTI) The Assam government will organise eight book fairs across the state this year to celebrate 'Year of Books', the chief minister's office said on Sunday.

The book fairs will be jointly organised by the Publication Board of Assam and Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd.

"Assam Book Fair 2025 is set to spread the joy of reading across 8 cities, celebrating literature, learning and the power of books in a special year dedicated to them," the CMO said in an X post.

The book fairs will be organised in Bongaigaon (October 22-29), Lakhimpur (November 1-10), Nalbari (November 6-17), Jorhat (November 14-25), Tinsukia (November 28-December 7), Silchar (December 1-10), Mangaldai (December 12-18) and Guwahati (December 24-January 6).

The Assam cabinet on August 7 approved the celebration of 2025 as the 'Year of Books'.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said all government employees would be provided Rs 1,000 each in November to purchase books, entailing a total expenditure of around Rs 40 crore.

The cabinet had also decided to offer a one-time financial support of Rs 25,000 each to 1,000 young writers, with a focus on those contributing to creative, scientific and academic writing.

The government had decided that it would publish a book on singer Bhupen Hazarika and distribute copies to some eminent personalities and institutions across the country.

Besides, financial support for organising book fairs, approved by the Assam Prakashan Parishad, would be provided by giving each organiser a Rs 5 lakh grant for district and Rs 2.5 lakh for co-district headquarters-level events.