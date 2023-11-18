Assam govt to provide financial assistance to 'Raas' committees

Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government will provide financial assistance to organisers of the ‘Raas’ festival.

About 1,900 committees are expected to benefit from it, he said.

Sarma, in a post on X, said the decision to give the grant was taken at a state cabinet meeting held earlier this week.

"Krishna Raas Mahotsav, a unique tradition in Assam, celebrates the life of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. Preserving ancient traditions is a key priority for us. We have decided to financially assist Raas committees so that they can continue to promote our beautiful culture," he said.

Among the eligibility criteria is such a committee should have organised ‘Raas’ for at least three years.

The Assam government will provide Rs 25,000 to each committee. Sarma, however, didn't specify whether this will be a one-time grant or a recurring assistance.

The festival is likely to start this year from November 26. PTI SSG RBT