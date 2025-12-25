Assam govt transfers 14 bureaucrats in state-wide reshuffle

Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) The Assam government has transferred 14 IAS and state services officers with less than six months left for elections in the state.

As per an order issued by the Personnel Department on Wednesday, Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan was transferred and posted as District Commissioner of Tinsukia.

Swapneel Paul, the Tinsukia DC, has been posted in Kamrup Metropolitan in place of Sattawan.

Aranyak Saikia, the staff officer to the chief secretary, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner in Karbi Anglong, while the incumbent DC, Nirala Phangshopi, is posted as Additional Secretary in the Hill Areas Department.

Sivasagar DC Aayush Garg and Cachar DC Mridul Yadav replaced each other. Dhubri DC Dibakar Nath and Bongaigaon DC Nabadeep Pathak also swapped postings.

Masanda Magdalin Pertin, the DC of Kokrajhar and Director of Training at Bodoland Administrative Staff College, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary at the Finance Department.

Tamulpur DC Pankaj Chakravarty will assume her role in Kokrajhar, the order said.

Simi Karan, the Joint Secretary of the Environment & Forest and Housing & Urban Affairs Departments, will be the new DC of Tamulpur.

Inspector General of Prisons and Secretary of Home & Political Department, Pubali Gohain, has been transferred and posted as Darrang DC, while the incumbent Parag Kumar Kakaty will take charge as the new DC in Golaghat.

On the other hand, Golaghat DC Pulak Mahanta has been posted as Inspector General of Prisons.

Assembly elections in the state will be due in March-April. PTI TR TR SOM