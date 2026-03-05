Assam govt transfers 15 bureaucrats in state-wide reshuffle ahead of polls

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) In a large-scale reshuffle of bureaucrats ahead of the assembly elections, the Assam government has transferred 15 senior IAS and state services officers across various districts.

As per an order issued by the Personnel Department Secretary Monita Borgohain on Wednesday, Home and Political Commissioner & Secretary Partha Pratim Majumdar is transferred and posted as District Commissioner in Bajali.

The incumbent DC of Bajali, Mridul Kumar Das, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Home & Political, Women & Child Development Departments, State Coordinator of NRC and CEO of e-Foreigners Tribunal Project.

Narendra Kumar Shah, Director of Employment & Craftsmen Training, is transferred to the Chief Minister's Secretariat as its Secretary, while the incumbent Aditya Vikram Yadav has been posted as DC of Lakhimpur.

The Lakhimpur DC Pronab Jit Kakoty has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, as well as the Director of the Employment & Craftsmen Training.

General Administration Department Joint Secretary Preeti Kumari will be the new DC of West Karbi Anglong in place of Saranga Pani Sarma, who is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Transport Department, as well as State Project Director of Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society.

Ayushi Jain, the Joint Secretary of the Finance Department, has been posted as DC of Darrang, while the incumbent Pubali Gohain will be the new DC in Golaghat.

The present Golaghat DC Parag Kumar Kakaty will be the Additional Secretary in the Revenue & Disaster Management Department as well as the Additional CEO of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the order said.

Meenakshi Das Nath, the present Additional CEO of ASDMA, has been relieved from this charge, but she will continue as the Secretary of the Revenue & Disaster Management and Project Director of Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project.

Baksa DC Gautam Das is posted as Secretary in the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, while the district's new DC will be Dhiraj Saud, who was the Secretary of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Jatin Bora, the Chirang DC, has been transferred to the General Administration Department as its Secretary. BTC Secretary Gakul Chandra Brahma will be the new Chirang DC.

The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies are expected to take place in April this year. This will be the first assembly election after the delimitation exercise, which was done in 2023. PTI TR TR NN