Assam govt urges MHA to invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over Zubeen death

Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) The Assam government has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

"Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities -- giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice," Sarma said in an X post.

The Assam government constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.

Two Assam Police officers are likely to visit Singapore soon after the completion of necessary formalities. PTI DG DG ACD