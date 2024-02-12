Assam govt working on problems faced by those with biometrics locked: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) The Assam government has been working with the Centre to solve problems faced by those whose biometrics were locked while the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was being updated, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the Assembly on Monday.

Advertisment

He said those without Aadhaar cards can now avail of benefits under state government schemes, though it remains a problem for enrolling for the Centre's programmes.

Sarma said biometrics of over 27 lakh people were collected during the process.

The first draft of the NRC was published on August 31, 2019. However, it is yet to be notified by the Registrar General of India.

Advertisment

Sarma, who also holds the Home department, was replying to a question by opposition Congress MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha over the problems faced by people whose biometrics were collected during the claims and objections stage for updating the NRC, but locked later as per a Supreme Court order.

Purkayastha said the people whose biometrics have been locked are not being able to avail of government schemes, including applying for jobs, and though the matter has been raised in the House several times earlier, no tangible solution has emerged.

“We know the NRC is done but the final procedure for its notification is yet to be completed," Sarma said.

Advertisment

“A Supreme Court order instructed that data collected during updating of NRC should be protected, and the applicants whose biometrics were taken and their names get included in the NRC will be issued Aadhaar cards. The rest will have to go through the process of appearing before the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) and only after clearance from the FT, they will get the cards,” he said.

Sarma said the state government has informed the Central government about its data protection technologies and had formed a Cabinet committee to suggest a solution for the people whose biometrics remain locked.

“In case of state schemes, we have ensured that there is no problem due to unavailability of Aadhaar cards. But for Central schemes, Aadhar is mandatory and people are facing problems. As there is a Supreme Court order in this matter, we cannot do many things even if we want to.

Advertisment

“We have been pursuing the matter with the Centre and we are hopeful of some resolution soon,” he added.

Responding to Purkayastha’s jibe that many of those denied of Aadhar are also ‘Ram Bhakts’, Sarma said, “The government is doing a lot of things for the Ram Bhakts. Aadhaar cards will also be given to them. Hope people sitting near you don’t object then.” This led several opposition MLAs, particularly of the minority communities, to object, claiming that followers of Rahim and Jesus should also be included by the CM.

As they continued to create a ruckus, Speaker Biswajit Daimary warned that he would be compelled to take action and suspend the MLAs if they did not stop disrupting, which finally led to calm down.

In reply to a question by another Congress MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, Sarma laid in the House that the state government has not filed any affidavit in the apex court for NRC re-verification. PTI SSG NN