Assam govt working to make women self-reliant: Himanta

Morigaon (Assam), Aug 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', the state's biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme, is aimed at empowering them.

He said it is a unique initiative of the state government that will help make women self-reliant.

Sarma was speaking at a cheque distribution programme under the scheme in Jagiroad constituency of Morigaon district.

Around 38,000 women of the constituency will receive an amount of Rs 10,000 each under the scheme.

He dismissed allegations that the scheme was meant to create beneficiaries who would vote for the BJP in next year's assembly elections in the state.

This scheme is meant for strengthening the society by economically empowering women and inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship, Sarma added.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a working women's hostel in Jagiroad to cater to employees of the upcoming Tata semiconductor plant there.

"We are not just building the future of Assam's tech landscape in Jagiroad, but also creating an entire enabling ecosystem surrounding it. Laid the foundation stone of the Working Women's Hostel in Jagiroad, which will be ready on time to help women employees of the OSAT facility," he said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), also in a post on the social media site, said it will be a 10-storey hostel with 830 bed capacity, with a project cost of Rs 142 crore.

Its key features comprise modern infrastructure, a green and zero-waste campus, and cycle-friendly, barrier-free design.

"A landmark step towards safe, modern and sustainable housing for the women workforce, empowering inclusive growth in Assam," the CMO added.

During the day-long trip, Sarma also laid the foundation stone for the new co-district commissioner's office of Jagiroad at Bhakatgaon, Mayong.