Assam govt working towards promoting holistic wellness: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted the state government's commitment to promoting holistic wellness through support for the Ayush sector as a reliable treatment avenue.

The 500 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM) in the state, launched to promote AYUSH principles to empower communities towards self-care, reducing disease burden and expenses, has so far treated over 8.62 lakh patients, Sarma posted on 'X'.

The objectives of AAM include establishment of a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH practices and empower communities for self-care to reduce health costs and enhance choices, he said.

The services offered include management of common ailments, preventive measures, self-care promotion and cultivation of medicinal plants and herbal gardens. There are two 50-bed ayurvedic hospitals each in Dudhnoi and Majuli catering to local healthcare needs.