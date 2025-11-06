Assam Guv administers oath to new APSC chairperson

Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday administered the oath of office to Prabhati Thaosen as Chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Acharya administered the oath to former IAS officer Thaosen at a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan, an official release said.

Thaosen has been serving as a member of the APSC since June this year.

The swearing-in function was attended by the state’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, members of the APSC and other senior officials of the Assam government. PTI TR TR RBT