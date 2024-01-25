Assam Guv administers oath to new APSC members

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday administered the oath of office to two newly inducted members of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

According to an official release, Kataria administered the oath to Major General (Retd) Bhaskar Kalita and retired Indian Police Service official Deboraj Upadhay at a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan.

The swearing in function was attended by APSC chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, senior officers of the Assam government and family members of the newly inducted functionaries, it said.